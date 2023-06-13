Dallas Weather: More large hail damages homes, cars in North Texas

Storms pounded parts of North Texas with hail for a second straight day.

The city of Mansfield, south of Arlington, was one of the cities where the hail came down hard.

Neighborhood streets there are filled with smashed car windshields and rear windows.

Robert Heftler in Mansfield says the eerie conditions were unlike anything he’s seen.

"It was hailing but no rain. It was no rain, just these huge looked like baseball to softball-sized hail," he said. "It lasted maybe 15 to 20 minutes I guess, and then the rain started after that."

Dale Boten also in Mansfield started the day Tuesday assessing the hail damage to his cars and home. He’s keeping perspective through it all.

"You’ve just got to roll with the punches. It’s replaceable. It’ll be fixed. Will call the insurance today and see what goes on," he said.

Many others living in the areas between southwest Fort Worth and southern Dallas County saw sizable hailstones fall.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Courtesy: Tony Estes

They pummeled Michael Brown’s and Regina Shulter's homes in Burleson.

Hail that was about 3 inches in diameter fell on Troy Szurgot's home in Joshua.

FOX 4 viewers in the Mira Lagos neighborhood near Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie shared photos of hail that was about the size of a baseball.

It’s the kind of weather event that people just naturally want to capture for the record.

It also creates an incredible racket when it’s landing on rooftops or slamming into windows.

Meantime, MedStar is urging caution if you encounter a hailstorm while driving.

Tips include staying inside the vehicle, pulling into a safe place, keeping the vehicle at an angle to minimize impact, lying down and keeping your back to a window.