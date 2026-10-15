Dallas Weather: Long awaited cold front arrives this evening

The Brief A fast-moving cold front is expected to arrive in North Texas around sunset. Rain chances remain highest north and west of DFW, with a localized flood concern in some counties. The weekend will have cool mornings in the 40s and cool, but sunny, afternoons.



A long-awaited cold front will arrive in North Texas early Thursday evening.

What we know:

Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s to 90 degrees ahead of the front, with south winds gusting up to 20 mph.

The cold front will pass through the region around sunset.

Gusty north winds between 40 and 45 mph will follow the front, rapidly cooling off the area.

Friday will feature windy conditions and highs only reaching the mid-60s.

The weekend brings considerably cooler, below-normal temperatures. Expect chilly mornings in the 40s and cool afternoons with full sunshine.

Is it raining in Dallas?

Dig deeper:

Ahead of the front, there is a low risk for a couple of small storms.

Because several areas will experience more than one round of rain, a localized flood concern exists.

Higher rain totals are expected in Montague, Jack, and Young counties.

North Texas Radar

Timeline:

Midday : Temperatures sit in the low 80s at lunchtime.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Showers and storms increase in the north-west with some gusty wind potential. Most other areas will see highs approach 90 degrees.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The cold front moves quickly through the area

Overnight: Storms transition to scattered rain and showers behind the front. Slick roads remain possible in areas seeing rain.

Friday: Dry air returns. Temperatures start in the upper 50s to low 60s, peaking only in the mid-60s.

The weekend: Winds subside Friday night. Saturday morning lows drop into the 40s with a high around 66. Sunday features a high of 73 degrees.

7-Day Forecast