The Brief On November 25, Ellis County Sheriff's Office deputies found three adults dead in a house in the 2000 block of Willow Bend Drive in Oak Leaf. Officials are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, and believe there is no threat to the public at this time. The identities of the deceased have not been released, and no motive has been identified.



Three people were found dead in an Ellis County home on Wednesday, and officials are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

What we know:

On Wednesday, November 25, at around 12 p.m., Ellis County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in the 2000 block of Willow Bend Drive in Oak Leaf.

Officials noticed packages on the porch that had not been retrieved, cars in the driveway, and were unsuccessful in contacting the home's residents by telephone.

Upon entering the home, deputies found three deceased adults; an elderly man, an elderly woman and a young adult male.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, and there is believed to be no active threat to the public.

FILE - Police lights.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the deceased.

No motive for the incident is currently known.