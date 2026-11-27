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The Brief A car hit and killed a pedestrian on the southbound Dallas North Tollway between Mockingbird Lane and Lemmon Avenue Thursday night. Dallas police responded to the crash around 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 26, and the pedestrian died at the scene. Investigators shut down all southbound lanes of the tollway, though the lanes have since reopened.



A car hit and killed a pedestrian Thursday night on the Dallas North Tollway, temporarily shutting down all southbound lanes.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a call around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday on the southbound Dallas North Tollway, between Mockingbird Lane and Lemmon Avenue.

A car hit someone walking on the street, police said. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Crews closed all southbound lanes of the tollway while investigators worked at the scene. Those lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the pedestrian's name, why the person was walking on the tollway, or any details about the driver involved.