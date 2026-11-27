Pedestrian killed in crash on Dallas North Tollway
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DALLAS - A car hit and killed a pedestrian Thursday night on the Dallas North Tollway, temporarily shutting down all southbound lanes.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a call around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday on the southbound Dallas North Tollway, between Mockingbird Lane and Lemmon Avenue.
A car hit someone walking on the street, police said. The pedestrian died at the scene.
Crews closed all southbound lanes of the tollway while investigators worked at the scene. Those lanes have since reopened.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the pedestrian's name, why the person was walking on the tollway, or any details about the driver involved.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.