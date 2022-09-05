Dallas weather: Labor Day forecast
Mother Nature could put a damper on your Labor Day plans.
Monday's forecast looks nothing like what North Texans saw on Sunday afternoon, when a line of destructive storms tore down trees and flooded roads across the Metroplex.
There is a 20% chance of storms with gusty winds on Monday, mostly south of Dallas.
Storm chances pick up after noon and die off quickly, with chances dropping starting around 6 p.m.
The highest chance of severe storms is in North Texas's southwestern counties, but it is only a marginal risk.
Rain chances will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday.