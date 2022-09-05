Dallas Zoo closed for Labor Day due to storm damage

The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Monday to clean up "significant" storm damage from over the weekend.

Sunday afternoon a destructive line of storms tore down trees in and around North Texas, including the zoo.

Source: Facebook/Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo says that broken limbs were scattered throughout the area and the damage needed to be cleared before they could welcome guests back.

On the positive side, the zoo says all the animal habitats are secure and that no people or animals were harmed during the storm.

The zoo says it will give updates about when it plans to reopen.