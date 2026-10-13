Dallas Weather: Hot, humid weather continues ahead of late-week cold front

The Brief Highs will reach the low 90s today with heat index values near 100 degrees due to strong south winds. Rain chances remain low at 10% to 20% through Thursday before a cold front arrives early Friday morning. Much cooler and drier air arrives behind the front, bringing morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s for the weekend.



Windy, hot, and humid conditions will continue today ahead of a cold front arriving late this week.

What we know:

Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the low 90s.

Strong south winds between 25 and 30 mph will push heat index values near 100 degrees.

Highs over the next few days will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s with warm, muggy conditions.

Low rain chances persist through the rest of the week:

By the numbers:

Tuesday : A 10% chance for areas to the south and east during the afternoon.

Wednesday : A 20% chance of an isolated shower anywhere in the area.

Thursday: The best chance for rain shifts to areas north and west through the late afternoon.

DFW Radar

7-day forecast