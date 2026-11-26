Driver crashes into Dallas police vehicle at earlier wreck scene
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DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was taken to the hospital Friday night after a driver crashed into a police vehicle that was stopped at an earlier collision.
What we know:
Officers were working a two-vehicle accident in the 7900 block of the eastbound LBJ service road just before 8 p.m. Friday.
Authorities said officers were providing traffic control when another vehicle crashed into a marked police vehicle.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported an officer to the hospital as a precaution.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say what injuries the officer suffered as a result of the crash.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.