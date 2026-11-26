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The Brief A driver struck a marked Dallas police vehicle while officers directed traffic at an earlier crash Friday night. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of the eastbound LBJ service road. An officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Authorities did not release details about any injuries.



A Dallas police officer was taken to the hospital Friday night after a driver crashed into a police vehicle that was stopped at an earlier collision.

What we know:

Officers were working a two-vehicle accident in the 7900 block of the eastbound LBJ service road just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said officers were providing traffic control when another vehicle crashed into a marked police vehicle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported an officer to the hospital as a precaution.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what injuries the officer suffered as a result of the crash.