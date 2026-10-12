Dallas Weather: Heat and humidity give way to cold front and rain

The Brief Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s early this week, with heat index values nearing 100 degrees. Rain and storm chances return on Wednesday and increase through Friday. A cold front pushes through early Friday, dropping weekend morning lows into the 50s and afternoon highs into the 70s.



Get ready for a week of weather whiplash, North Texas. We start off hot and sticky, but a strong cold front brings widespread rain and much cooler fall weather by the weekend.

What we know:

High pressure keeps the Dallas-Fort Worth area dry and unusually hot for this time of year. While mornings might start a bit cloudy, expect plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Gusty winds blowing from the south pull in a lot of moisture, making the air feel heavy and tropical.

Actual temperatures will sit in the upper 80s and low 90s, about 10 degrees hotter than normal. However, when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 96 degrees today and close to 100 degrees by Tuesday.

Aside from a tiny chance of rain in Central Texas, we stay dry through mid-week.

7-day Forecast

Things change mid-week. A weather system moving in from the west brings us our first chance for widespread showers and storms on Wednesday. Expect those rain chances to go up on Thursday and Friday.

The real relief arrives early Friday when a cold front finally pushes through and cools things down.

North Texas Radar

Big picture view:

Looking outside of Texas, the Eastern Pacific is having a very busy hurricane season.

The Atlantic side is mostly quiet right now, though a recent hurricane did drop heavy rain on the East Coast over the weekend. Meanwhile, several states in the Desert Southwest are dealing with flooding thanks to heavy monsoon rains.

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