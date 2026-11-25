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The Brief Northwest ISD says its teachers are facing harassment because State Board of Education member Brandon Hall criticized a World Geography worksheet about the core principals of Islam on social media. The district defended the lesson, stating that Texas law requires teachers to cover the central ideas of major world religions using state-approved materials. Northwest ISD reminded Hall that he and other board members set curriculum standards — not the districts and teachers.



A North Texas school district said its teachers are facing harassment because of a local politician’s post on a World Geography lesson.

What we know:

Brandon Hall, a Republican who is on the State Board of Education, recently shared a post on social media with his opinions on a Northwest Independent School District teacher’s worksheet about the core principals of Islam.

"Public schools are for education, not indoctrination. This assignment on Islam, reportedly from a world geography course at Northwest High School, raises serious concerns and is unacceptable. Parents shouldn't have to worry about their child being taught the doctrine and fairy tales of Islam in a non-objective manner," he wrote.

The other side:

Northwest ISD, which has schools in parts of Denton, Tarrant, and Wise counties, released a statement saying its World Geography teachers are required by the Texas Education Agency to cover major world religions.

Specifically, the requirement asks teachers across the state to "describe central ideas and spatial distribution of major religious traditions, including Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, and Sikhism."

"Our teachers provide lessons that align to the TEKS and provide a broad overview of religions, as mandated by the state, using content that relies upon state-approved textbooks and materials. Northwest ISD teachers do not attempt to influence the personal beliefs of students and are not proselytizing any religion. The ongoing harassment efforts against our teachers and school staff for following state mandates is unacceptable and must stop," the district said.

Northwest ISD also pointed out that as a member of the State Board of Education, Hall has the power to decide what is taught in the classrooms. The district and its teachers do not.

Big picture view:

Beginning in January, Democrats will have control of the State Board of Education for the first time in more than 30 years.

School districts throughout Texas could see changes to the curriculum.