Dallas weather: Heat advisory issued as heat index reaches 105+

The Brief North Texas is bracing for the hottest days of the summer so far, with heat indexes reaching 102-105 degrees on Monday and triple-digit temperatures likely mid-week. Heat advisories are in effect for parts of North Texas, with Tuesday and Wednesday expected to be the hottest. A significant pattern change is anticipated by early August, bringing a chance of showers and storms and some relief from the extreme heat.



North Texas is in for a scorching end to July as high pressure builds, sending heat indexes soaring. But, a significant pattern change in August could bring some much-needed relief.

Monday's Forecast

Temperatures are set to crank up Monday, as high pressure settles back over Texas from the east. This pretty much shuts down any chance of showers for a while. Expect sticky, humid air Monday morning before we dry out in the late afternoon. With temperatures climbing into the upper 90s, you'll feel heat indexes pushing 102 to 105 degrees. The National Weather Service has advisories out, but only a few isolated spots are expected to hit those extreme levels.

Heat Advisory in North Texas

As the high-pressure system builds overhead Tuesday and Wednesday, the air will continue to dry out and heat up under generally sunny skies. These days are shaping up to be the hottest of the summer so far in North Texas. While specific temperatures can vary, the odds of reaching triple digits increase significantly on Tuesday and become most-likely Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures expected in the low 100s.

7-Day Forecast

Showers and storms are possible on Friday afternoon, with the potential for gusty winds.

Temps will slowly drop in North Texas this weekend, bringing some relief as we kick off August. There will be possible showers and storms this weekend, with the strongest ones potentially packing gusty winds and heavy rain. Something different is definitely on the way!