The Brief A Denton family says a fire caused by a home invasion suspect on November 17 has left their home unlivable. The family says 25-year-old Davontay Gray held their mother at gunpoint before she escaped unharmed. Gray was arrested after jumping out of a window after starting the fire. Gray broke into multiple other homes in the neighborhood and shot one homeowner. He is facing multiple charges relating to the crime spree.



A family who was victimized by a Denton home invasion suspect says their mother was held at gunpoint before their house was rendered unlivable by a fire started by the suspect.

Denton Home Invasions

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What we know:

On Tuesday, November 17, at 12:08 p.m., Denton Police received multiple calls from homeowners on May Street.

One homeowner stated an unknown suspect had entered her residence, while another caller reported a separate homeowner had been shot.

Other callers reported that the suspect shot at vehicles and people in the area.

A third homeowner in the 1100 block of Autumn Oak Drive said the suspect entered her residence and pointed a weapon at her. The homeowner was able to escape unharmed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: SKY 4)

The Denton Police Department posted a public safety alert around 1 p.m. warning residents of a suspect on the loose. Images from SKY 4 showed SWAT vehicles moving in to surround a nearby house just before 2 p.m.

Moments later, smoke could be seen rising from a garage window. Eventually, the suspect jumped from the window and was immediately taken into custody around 2:03 p.m.

Police later identified the suspect as 25-year-old Davontay Gray. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Davontay Gray

"He had a gun"

What they're saying:

The family whose home was set on fire says it is now unlivable.

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Maria Franco tells FOX 4's Dionne Anglin she was getting ready to cook for her daughter's birthday when she noticed someone lurking outside her back door.

Franco says the suspect pushed his way inside the house when she approached the door.

"He was pushing her, and pointing the gun at my mom as well, as he was trying to get in the house," Marisol Franco, Maria's daughter, said. "He had a gun. He pointed it at my mom."

Maria and Marisol Franco

Maria ran out the open door the suspect had used to force his way in.

"She’s still traumatized from what happened, and we are trying to help her," Marisol said. "But we’re thankful that she’s safe and she’s here."

Retiree Shot, Hospitalized

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Leroy Barry, 66

Dig deeper:

The homeowner who was shot, 66-year-old Leroy Barry, underwent multiple surgeries after the incident and was still unconscious a day later.

"I'm hoping that the community and the Denton Police Department will make sure that the person that's responsible for the events that happened yesterday is punished," Shonda Daniels, Barry's daughter, said.

Barry's family believes the suspect was able to get into his house through his garage door, which Barry was known to leave open.

More Residents Describe Scene

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Police said Gray broke into multiple vehicles during the incident. The Mejia family says their car was one of the ones Gray allegedly broke in to, although nothing was stolen.

"There was papers everywhere, coins everywhere, and I'm kind of surprised we had a phone in there, and he didn't even take the phone," Sophia Mejia tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones.

Video of the incident shows the suspect shooting towards two men after trying to open two separate vehicles' doors. One told FOX 4 he saw the suspect point a gun at him, causing him to run away.

What's next:

Denton Police said more charges are expected for Gray. He was taken to the hospital for burn and smoke inhalation treatment following his arrest.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the Franco family rebuild after the fire.