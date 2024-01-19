The arctic air has returned to North Texas.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, Friday morning is expected to be windy and cold. People heading out the door will want to grab a big jacket or wear layers.

The wind will be blowing 20 to 25 miles per hour, driving wind-chills to the low-to-mid teens! It could even feel like the single digits up around the Red River.

Temperatures will only climb a few degrees above freezing by the afternoon. But it will still feel like the 20s through the afternoon because of the wind.

READ MORE: Prepare your pipes ahead of another cold front, North Texas plumbers warn

Weekend Forecast: Cold Weather

Saturday will be another bitter cold start with temperatures in the low 20s and single-digit wind chills for most.

The good news, is that there is no snow, sleet, or freezing rain in the forecast. The sun will also warm things up above freezing during the day.

Changes arrive Sunday, with increasing clouds and moisture.

Areas west and northwest of the Metroplex could see a few showers Sunday evening.

By Sunday night, widespread chilly rain will spread across North Texas. Temperatures are expected to be just above freezing at the time.

7-Day Forecast: Rainy Weather Ahead

Next week's forecast is all about timing out a parade of disturbances that will bring showers back to the majority of North Texas.

There are high rain chances on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will not be a constant rain, but everyone should see plenty of drops.

Areas to the west will see about an inch or more of rain over the next seven days, while people to the east could see up to three inches.

Temperatures will warm up throughout the week.