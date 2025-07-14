Dallas weather: Flash flood warnings in effect for parts of North Texas

article

Dallas-Fort Worth residents can expect lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms through early Tuesday, July 15, before a shift in the weather pattern brings in hotter, sunnier conditions for the latter half of the week.

DFW Ground Stop

A Ground Stop has been issued at DFW Airport due to thunderstorms, according to the FAA.

Please check with your airline about flights in and out of DFW this morning.

Monday Forecast: Flash Flood Warnings

A storm moving through the area Monday morning is capable of producing heavy rain and some localized flooding southwest of the Metroplex. This activity will likely spread out as the day progresses, keeping shower chances throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will remain muggy with mostly cloudy skies, staying closer to 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

The National Weather Service has indicated a significant threat to property or life in Somervell, Bosque, Johnson, Hill and Hamilton counties due to potential flooding.

A disturbance currently impacting the Hill Country is lifting north toward North Texas. This system is expected to bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late tonight and into early Tuesday morning. The system will continue its path west and then north through Tuesday afternoon, keeping chances of rain across the Metroplex.

Live Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

7-Day Forecast

Meteorologists expect a quieter weather pattern by Wednesday, July 16, as the final disturbance exits the region into Oklahoma. High pressure will begin building in from the east mid-week, signaling more sunshine and a significant increase in temperatures.

Daytime highs are expected to climb from the mid-90s into the upper 90s by late week and through the weekend. The heat index, or "feels like" temperature, could approach advisory levels of 105 degrees.

Meteorologists will be monitoring a potential Tropical Upper Tropospheric Trough (TUTT) disturbance tracking along the Gulf Coast later in the week. If this system proves stronger than anticipated, it could track into Southeast Texas by Friday and Saturday. This could potentially disrupt the building high-pressure ridge, leading to some scattered afternoon showers, particularly in the southeastern parts of the Metroplex.