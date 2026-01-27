Dallas weather: Temperatures rise above freezing before next arctic front

article

The Brief North Texas remains in a deep freeze Tuesday morning with temperatures well below average, though sunshine and south winds are expected to push highs into the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon. The recent winter storm left a varied blanket of snow across the region, with Fort Worth recording approximately 2 inches and Celina seeing as much as 5.5 inches. Roadways remain dangerous due to black ice and a risk of freezing fog overnight, but another arctic front is forecast to arrive Thursday evening, keeping temperatures below freezing through the weekend.



North Texas is off to another chilly start Tuesday morning with temperatures sitting well below freezing. While the region is beginning to climb out of the deep freeze, the forecast remains cold.

Tuesday Forecast

Following a solid refreeze Monday night, a milder Tuesday afternoon is expected. Sunshine and southerly winds will help temperatures reach the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.

Thanks to some morning sun through high clouds, temperatures will start to warm above freezing with southwest winds before noon. While increasing clouds may dim the sun this afternoon, most areas will reach 40 degrees. While the average high for this date is 58, the slight warming is a welcome change.

DFW road conditions

After briefly ending the subfreezing streak yesterday, it remains bitterly cold this morning. Any lingering moisture has iced over, resulting in patches of black ice on exposed surfaces. Residents should exercise extra caution.

Roads remain slick in many areas. The safest option is to stay off the roads until more significant melting occurs this afternoon.

With melting adding moisture to the air and light winds tonight, there is a risk for fog as temperatures drop back below freezing. The risk is highest north and west of the Metroplex. Freezing fog is particularly dangerous, as it can create a thin layer of ice on any surface it touches. This may spread across North Texas after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow and sleet totals in North Texas

The weekend storm left a significant blanket of snow across the region, with totals varying widely by location. Fort Worth saw approximately 2 inches of accumulation, while northern areas like Celina recorded as much as 5.5 inches.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will gradually warm through the week, but morning lows will consistently dip below freezing. Keep freeze preparations, such as dripping faucets, in place.

Wednesday starts gray with a fog risk, as a weak front potentially keeps low clouds in place until the afternoon with a high near 40 degrees.

Thursday will be the mildest day of the week, with highs reaching the 40s, and possibly 50 if the sun breaks through, before a stronger cold front arrives in the evening. Arctic air returns for the weekend, as Friday and Saturday will be breezy and cold with highs struggling to reach the 30s. Sunday remains cold but begins to moderate by the afternoon, with more seasonal temperatures returning Monday.