The Brief North Texas faces a cold, breezy Thanksgiving with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight, prompting reminders to protect plants, people, pets and pipes. A warming trend brings 65 degrees on Friday and 70 degrees on Saturday before another cold front arrives for the start of December.



A "festive chill" is keeping North Texas bundled up in layers this Thanksgiving, with gusty winds making afternoon highs feel even colder.

Thanksgiving Forecast for North Texas

What we know:

Clear skies and mostly calm winds overnight cooled down the region. Morning temperatures hovered just above freezing, sitting at 35 degrees at DFW, 33 at Lake Ray Roberts, 35 in Plano, 36 at Cedar Creek and 37 at Lake Tawakoni.

Sunshine will help temperatures reach an afternoon high of 53 degrees. However, breezy northwest winds between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph, will make it feel closer to 50 degrees or the upper 40s.

While several freeze warnings were issued earlier this week, North Texas is not under a warning today. Counties further to the east remain under freeze warnings as the cold air continues to push outward. The National Weather Service issues these warnings for the first freeze of the season to alert residents to the year's first cold snap.

Even without an active warning, many parts of North Texas will drop below freezing again tonight. While it is not expected to be a hard freeze, the cold will still be impactful.

Residents should keep the "four P's" protected:

Plants - Bring tender plants indoors or cover them with blankets, frost cloth, or burlap

People - Check on anyone who may need help. Avoid activities outside when it's freezing and if you do have to go out, bundle up.

Pets - During freezing weather our four-legged friends should be kept indoors.

Pipes - You can let faucets drip inside and outside, which prevents freezing.

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7-Day Forecast

What's next:

A temperature roller coaster is ahead on the seven-day forecast. A warming trend begins Friday afternoon as highs climb back above average to 65 degrees, followed by a 70-degree day on Saturday.

The warmth will not last long. Another cold front sweeps through Saturday into Sunday, bringing breezy conditions and a dip in temperatures to kick off the first couple days of December on a cooler note. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s by the middle of next week.

Turkey Trot Forecast

What we know: