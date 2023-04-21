Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: A soggy Sunday highlights this weekend's forecast

Dallas Weather: April 21 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about the storms that produced hail in North Texas and at least one tornado in Tyler Thursday night. She also talks about some rain chances for the weekend.

This weekend features a tale of two forecasts. After a cool start Saturday morning, we climb into the low 70s out ahead of a reinforcing cold front. That front looks to arrive through the second half of the day, bringing a few showers/rumbles back to the forecast, as well as, increasing cloud cover.

Severe storms bring hail to parts of North Texas

By Sunday, MUCH cooler air will be locked in as high temps struggle to get out of the upper 50s. We're also increasing shower coverage, too. Prepare for a cooler, somewhat soggy, end to the weekend!