Dallas weather: A soggy Sunday highlights this weekend's forecast
This weekend features a tale of two forecasts. After a cool start Saturday morning, we climb into the low 70s out ahead of a reinforcing cold front. That front looks to arrive through the second half of the day, bringing a few showers/rumbles back to the forecast, as well as, increasing cloud cover.
Severe storms bring hail to parts of North Texas
By Sunday, MUCH cooler air will be locked in as high temps struggle to get out of the upper 50s. We're also increasing shower coverage, too. Prepare for a cooler, somewhat soggy, end to the weekend!