Late-night storms brought heavy rain, wind, lightning, and lots of hail to parts of North Texas.

The hail came in different sizes from peas to as large as golf balls.

FOX 4 viewer Yazmin Vargas shared video of the storm passing through Irving.

Beth Spaulding said the sound of hail falling in her Plano neighborhood woke her up.

Hail in Plano near Spring Creek and Avenue K

Another viewer, Lori Nelson Pollitt, said her granddaughter thought raccoons were jumping up and down on her roof.

A tornado warning was issued in Van Zandt County because of the reported rotation.

It’s not clear if a tornado touched down. There were no reports of significant damage.

Tornado touches down in Tyler

The same storm produced at least one tornado in Tyler, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

It left a trail of destruction after touching down around 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to local reports, Tyler Junior College, as well as other businesses and homes, were damaged.

There’s no word yet on if anyone was injured.

Weekend Forecast

This weekend features a tale of two forecasts.

After a cool start Saturday morning, temperatures will climb into the low 70s out ahead of a reinforcing cold front.

That front looks to arrive through the second half of the day, bringing a few showers/rumbles back to the forecast, as well as, increasing cloud cover.

By Sunday, MUCH cooler air will be locked in as high temps struggle to get out of the upper 50s.

There will be increased shower coverage, too.

Prepare for a cooler, somewhat soggy, end to the weekend!