Dallas weather: Cooler 4th of July weekend brings storm chances

The Brief North Texas can expect lighter showers and cloud cover Thursday, with temperatures remaining cooler than usual. The Fourth of July forecast includes small morning showers and a cloudy start, keeping temperatures lower, with scattered afternoon storms possible. The holiday weekend will see continued cooler-than-normal temperatures in the low to mid-90s, along with chances for spotty showers.



North Texas is bracing for a less-than-typical Fourth of July holiday weekend forecast, with possible storm chances and temperatures expected to be lower than usual throughout the holiday.

Thursday Forecast

Lighter showers are possible Thursday morning as a disturbance moves through the Metroplex. Clouds will keep temperatures subdued, making the air humid. While widespread showers are not expected in the early afternoon, additional storms will develop as temperatures rise later in the day. Many areas will not reach the 90s, and any that do will barely hit 90 degrees. These scattered storms have the potential to bring rain and lightning but are expected to diminish after sunset.

Fourth of July Forecast

Small showers will develop overnight Thursday and linger into the morning hours of the Fourth of July, bringing a cloudy start to the holiday. The lingering clouds will limit the heat in North Texas, keeping the air cooler and humid. Afternoon heating could generate more scattered storms, but coverage is expected to be low, around 20%. Those chances should diminish after sunset.

Fourth of July Weekend Forecast in DFW

The weekend forecast continues to look cooler for early July. Some clouds are expected to break, allowing for more sun and pushing temperatures into the low to mid-90s, around 94 degrees. Light winds bring the possibility of more spotty showers later in the weekend.