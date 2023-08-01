As we turn the calendar to August, we are taking a look back at the weather in the scorching hot month of July in North Texas.

26 of the 31 days in July were considered hotter than normal for the month.

That included 18 triple-digit days, which is the 9th most of all time.

READ MORE: Texas sets another power record with no break from the heat expected this week

In addition to all the heat, there was very little rain.

Only 0.47" of rain fell in the month, which is -1.61" less than normal.

What to expect in August

The start of August looks like more of the same, but we do expect some relief as the month goes on.

The typical high temperatures for August 1 sits at 97 degrees. Those highs fall to 93 degrees by August 31.

Our days are also getting shorter this month.

On the 1st, the sun rises at 6:42 a.m. and sets at 8:27 p.m.

FOX 4 WEATHER

By the end of the month sunrise will be at 7:01 a.m. and set at 7:53 p.m., meaning we lose 43 minutes of sunlight.

On average, 2.18" of rain falls in August.