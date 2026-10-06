Expand / Collapse search

Torchy Tacos Recipe

FOX 4
The Ten Recipes
Published October 6, 2026 11:34 AM CDT
Published October 6, 2026 11:34 AM CDT
Celebrate National Taco Day with Torchy Tacos
Celebrate National Taco Day with Torchy Tacos

Celebrate National Taco Day with Torchy Tacos

Oct. 6 is National Taco Day, and Eric Harris from Torchy's Tacos is in the studio to help us celebrate!

The Scarecrow

Ingredients

  • Flour tortilla
  • Dices Roasted Poblanos
  • Pumpkin Fried Chicken
  • Escabeche Carrots
  • Cotija Cheese
  • Cilantro
  • Chipotle Ranch

Directions

DALLAS - Combine all of the ingredients listed above onto the tortilla shell and enjoy!

Iced Mexican Chocolate

Ingredients

  • Iced Mexcian chocolate mix
  • Cinnamon sugar rim
  • Half of a churro
  • Optional - 1oz Grand Marnier Floater (Makes drink acholic)

Directions 

Combine all the ingredients into a glass. Pour in Grand Marnier Floater to make a cocktail.

The Ten RecipesFood and Drink