Torchy Tacos Recipe

The Scarecrow

Ingredients

Flour tortilla

Dices Roasted Poblanos

Pumpkin Fried Chicken

Escabeche Carrots

Cotija Cheese

Cilantro

Chipotle Ranch

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients listed above onto the tortilla shell and enjoy!

Iced Mexican Chocolate

Ingredients

Iced Mexcian chocolate mix

Cinnamon sugar rim

Half of a churro

Optional - 1oz Grand Marnier Floater (Makes drink acholic)

Directions

Combine all the ingredients into a glass. Pour in Grand Marnier Floater to make a cocktail.