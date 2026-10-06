Torchy Tacos Recipe
The Scarecrow
Ingredients
- Flour tortilla
- Dices Roasted Poblanos
- Pumpkin Fried Chicken
- Escabeche Carrots
- Cotija Cheese
- Cilantro
- Chipotle Ranch
Directions
DALLAS - Combine all of the ingredients listed above onto the tortilla shell and enjoy!
Iced Mexican Chocolate
Ingredients
- Iced Mexcian chocolate mix
- Cinnamon sugar rim
- Half of a churro
- Optional - 1oz Grand Marnier Floater (Makes drink acholic)
Directions
Combine all the ingredients into a glass. Pour in Grand Marnier Floater to make a cocktail.