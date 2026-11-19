The Brief Balch Springs Police say 24-year-old Vykivione Ford died after being shot in an incident on November 16 at around 4 a.m. Balch Springs PD arrested 21-year-old Lacorrian Hall the same day as the incident, and federal authorities arrested 42-year-old Allen Dean Hall Jr., with both being charged with capital murder. According to an arrest affidavit, a witness told police she believed the shooting occurred after a suspected robbery by Ford that resulted in firearms and a dog being taken from Hall Jr.



Two men from Balch Springs are facing capital murder after they shot and killed a man over a stolen dog, according to an arrest affidavit.

Balch Springs Homicide

What we know:

On November 16 at around 4 a.m., Balch Springs Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Culmer Drive.

Police found 24-year-old Vyvivione Ford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Lacorrian Hall, 21 (Balch Springs Police Department)

Balch Springs PD was able to identify 21-year-old Lacorrian Hall in connection to the shooting, and the department arrested Hall on the afternoon of November 16.

On November 19, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 42-year-old Allen Dean Hall Jr. in connection to the homicide.

Both suspects have been charged with capital murder and are in custody.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest affidavit for Lacorrian Hall obtained by FOX 4, a witness told police she believed the shooting occurred over a suspected robbery committed by Ford.

The alleged robbery included firearms and a dog, which the witness says she saw being carried by the suspects as they exited the house.

The affidavit states the suspects attempted to get into the house by following the witness through the front door before forcing their way inside from a rear sliding glass door.

What's next:

Balch Springs PD says their investigation remains ongoing.