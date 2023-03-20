It’s not unusual to see farmers at the State Fair of Texas, but it is unusual to find four farmers looking for love on a new FOX reality show at the State Fair of Texas.

The Tex Factor talked to newly-famed farmers Allen, Hunter, Ryan, and Landon while shooting a segment for FOX’s "Farmer Wants a Wife" during the fair.

What is the farm life like? What are they looking for in a wife? Do they believe in love at first sight?

Three-time Grammy winner and host Jennifer Nettles gives us her take and tells us what sets this show apart from the other matchmaking shows. The Tex Factor gives you a look behind the curtain of a reality show in the making.