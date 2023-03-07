'Farmer Wants a Wife': Meet the contestants from North Texas
"Farmer Wants A Wife" is a new dating series where four single farmers embark on a quest to find the love of their life.
The show, which premieres Wednesday, March 8, features four bachelors including Hunter Grayson, 31, from Watkinsville, Ga.; Ryan Black, 32, from Shelby, N.C.; Landon Heaton, 35, from Alva, Okla.; and Allen Foster, 32, Williamsport, Tenn.
FARMER WANTS A WIFE: L-R: Hunter, Ryan, Landon and Allen
32 female contestants leave the city to experience life on the farm and try to find love. The farmers show the women how to work on an actual farm from feeding cattle, to bailing hay.
Quite a few of the contestants happen to be from North Texas.
North Texas 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Contestants
Heather
Occupation: Real Estate Investor
Location: Dallas, TX
Porschia
Occupation: Accounting Assistant
Location: Las Colinas, TX
Sara V.
Occupation: Bartender
Location: Dallas, TX
Ashley L.
Occupation: Executive Coordinator
Location: Dallas, TX
Other Contestants
Ariana. Occupation: Sales Associate. Location, Weehawken, NJ.
"Farmer Wants a Wife" premieres Wed. March 8 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.