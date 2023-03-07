'Farmer Wants a Wife': Meet the contestants from North Texas

"Farmer Wants A Wife" is a new dating series where four single farmers embark on a quest to find the love of their life.

The show, which premieres Wednesday, March 8, features four bachelors including Hunter Grayson, 31, from Watkinsville, Ga.; Ryan Black, 32, from Shelby, N.C.; Landon Heaton, 35, from Alva, Okla.; and Allen Foster, 32, Williamsport, Tenn.

FARMER WANTS A WIFE: L-R: Hunter, Ryan, Landon and Allen CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

32 female contestants leave the city to experience life on the farm and try to find love. The farmers show the women how to work on an actual farm from feeding cattle, to bailing hay.

Quite a few of the contestants happen to be from North Texas.

North Texas 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Contestants

Heather

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Location: Dallas, TX

Porschia

Occupation: Accounting Assistant

Location: Las Colinas, TX

Sara V.

Occupation: Bartender

Location: Dallas, TX

Ashley L.

Occupation: Executive Coordinator

Location: Dallas, TX

Other Contestants

"Farmer Wants a Wife" premieres Wed. March 8 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.