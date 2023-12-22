Expand / Collapse search

The Tex Factor: Behind the scenes of 'The Chosen'

The Chosen: A Look At The City Behind The Show

"The Chosen" is a TV series about the life of Jesus Christ. The hit show has nearly a billion views in more than 175 countries, and much of the production is shot right here in North Texas. How did they turn a Midlothian, Texas campsite into the first century city of "Capernaum"? The Tex Factor takes you on a one-of-a-kind tour of the studios to look at the props, the wardrobe, and the "fishing village" the Bible calls Jesus’ "own city".

