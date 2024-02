Johnny Pate is a World War II veteran and jazz music icon, who has not only played for some of the biggest bands of the 40s and 50s, but worked with some of the biggest artists of the 70s and 80s.

The Tex Factor captured his 100th birthday celebration before sitting down with this North Texas legend to learn how he went from an Army band member in World War II to being sampled by the biggest hip-hop artists in the world.