Texas To-Do List: Barney Smith's Toilet Seat Art Museum

Finding beauty in the mundane is art. Finding beauty in a bathroom is why we are at the International Toilet Seat Museum, located inside The Truckyard in The Colony.

"Yes, this IS the International Toilet Seat Museum," said Jason Boso, the founder and chef at The Truckyard. "We just say that because who else has a toilet seat museum? Pretty positive that it's international."

Boso said he came up with the idea after a bit of wine and Googling.

MORE FROM THE TEXAS TO-DO LIST

"I found this 97-year-old man who had been making toilet seat art for 75 years. He was first a plumber, and the only canvas he had was old toilet seats, so he started making art on them, and did it ‘til the day he died," said Boso.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The artist, named Barney Smith, created over 1,800 different toilet seat pieces of art. The museum features more than 1,300 toilet seats from his collection.

"So, we had a big grand reveal for Barney. He was 98 years old at the time, and he was in hospice. His family kept calling me, going ‘Hurry up, Jason! We don’t know if he’s going to make it.’ So, we made it in time, I had him cut the ribbon, and I wheeled him in, and I thought it was going to be so much fun," said Boso.

Boso quickly learned that his creation meant more to Smith than he thought.

"When I wheeled him in, and he looked around, I just saw one tear come down his face, and it made me start bawling. I just suddenly realized that I made all of his dreams come true, and I had no idea that I was going to do that, and it really felt good. He died four days later. His family said he was holding out for it," Boso recalled.

While you're perusing this collection, don't forget to look up and admire the work of local artists Dan Holshue and Isaac Brown.

"I collect weird people. And I have some weird artists. I give them a little alcohol, and I say, ‘go for it.’ He stayed here overnight. I came in the next day, and that’s what we had," said Boso.

If you're wanting to see more artwork, you're in luck!

Featured article

The toilet seat collection has begun to grow with the help of new artists and, hopefully, movie stars.

"I have found another toilet seat artist. There are three new pieces in here that we added. I’ve also reached out to celebrities, trying to get them, ‘hey! Can you send me your toilet seat?’ I got a response from Matthew McConaughey, but I have yet to see the toilet seat," Boso said.

Barney Smith's toilet seat museum can be found next to the bathrooms.

There are multiple locations for The Truckyard, but only The Colony's location has this museum.

"It costs you absolutely nothing to visit this museum. I mean, c’mon. It’s a crappy museum. Who wants to pay for a crappy museum?" joked Boso.

It’s a planner, it’s a motivator, it’s a challenge! Get out and experience the wonder and fun around you with FOX 4's curated list of fun and unusual activities all across north Texas. Keep checking back as the list keeps growing. Got a suggestion for us? Email us here.