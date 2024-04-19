Texas To-Do List: The Spelled Milk

Do you prefer to have your cereal at breakfast, dinner, or dessert?

This next place on the Texas To-Do List has so many options, you could actually have a bowl at every meal -- the Spelled Milk, located in Dallas.

"The Spelled Milk is a cereal bar and ice cream lounge. We offer cereals from all over the world. We guarantee at least 100 cereals, plus. And it's just a nostalgic place," said owner Michael Goode.

They have a consistently rotating menu of cereal flavors. So, if you don’t see your preferred brand on the wall, don’t lose hope.

And there’s more.

"When you get a bowl of cereal, you always get a free surprise with every purchase. Just like you were where you were a kid, you got a surprise," Goode said.

Feeling indecisive or unsure of a new flavor? Ask for a sample!

"We’re all about sampling. In fact, we probably get carried away with sampling. I think it’s exciting to get to watch people try flavors from all around the world. For instance, the Froot Loops, it is crazy how it tastes different from every country," Goode said.

If the traditional bowl and spoon just aren’t cutting it, you can try your favorite cereal in other ways – milkshakes, homemade ice cream, cereal-flavored coffee, donuts, and even Pop-Tart ice cream sandwiches.

"And I tell you what, you have not had a Pop-Tart until you've had a Pop-Tart ice cream sandwich," Goode said.

Are you interested in trying every cereal listed on the wall?

"We’ve started a passport. We do the wall of 100 cereals. Once you’ve tried that cereal, we stamp it so you know you’ve tried it. We have so many customers trying to conquer it right now," Goode said.

If you are feeling adventurous, there are a few flavors offered that some may find questionable.

"We have one from South Korea with squid ink and squid. That is definitely the craziest one we've served so far. Also had a hot Cheetos cereal," the owner said.

Everyone knows that Saturday mornings call for cartoons and 17 different bowls of cereal, right?

"Doing a cereal buffet on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and we're going to offer 17 different cereals. And then we'll also have a cart where you get to choose your toppings. We serve over 25 different milks and alternatives. So, the options are there," Goode said.

Every purchase you make at The Spelled Milk also helps someone in need. It’s a great reminder as to why you should shop locally.

"With every purchase here, we give you a token. On the way out. We have four charities that we're always going to help out. So, you get to choose with your token which charity you want to help out. I believe paying it forward, that's what got me here. I came close to passing away about two and a half years ago. and it was the kick I kind of needed to realize. You only live once and go for your dream. And I'm so grateful I have," Goode said.

Whether you’re a person who pours the cereal before the milk, or you’re a person who is okay being wrong, everyone has a place at the table here.

"Have a good time, reminisce, try some new things, and I guarantee you will leave here happy. Like, there is no way you can come in here and not be happy after you leave," Goode said.