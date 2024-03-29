Texas To-Do List: Immersive Gamebox

If you are looking to mix up date night and group hang-outs with some immersive fun, check out Immersive Gamebox in Dallas where you can take your gaming skills to another dimension.

"Our mission is to bring people together through shared play. Our games are a similar concept to VR, but instead of kind of visors in front of your face, you're able to see and interact with your friends, your family, whoever you're playing with," said Grant Hunter, the area manager for Immersive Gamebox.

At this gaming spot, you become a part of the game.

The front three walls are touchscreen interactive, and how you move in the room dictates how you move in the game.

"You wear a cool little visor. The visor is actually going to track your motion as you move around the box, and that's how you're going to interact with the games that you're playing," said Hunter.

One game box can host 2 to 6 players for either 30 or 60 minute games. Even if you only have a few players on your team, you'll never have to worry about sharing a room with another group.

"That is one of the nice things about our experiences is a private gaming experience for you and your party. We're not going to put extra people into that box with you," said Hunter.

Immersive Gamebox brings in new games each quarter. Recently, they partnered with Netflix to produce games based off of some of your favorite shows.

"You don't really need to have any skills to participate in our games. Our games are available from as young as three, all the way up to adulthood. We've got Paw Patrol for our younger audience all the way up to Squid Game or Black Mirror Careers for our older audience. There are definitely some games that are more challenging than other games, but in terms of skill level, it's really available for any age, any skill level to play," Hunter explained.

All of that running around can make you thirsty. Luckily, you can take drinks into the pods with you. You can even order drinks as you play.

"As you play at the start of the game and halfway through, it will actually ask you if you want to order any refills or anything like that. And our guest service team will actually bring those drinks to you as you play," Hunter said.

While it's not required, making reservations before arriving is suggested.

"We absolutely do walk-ups. During our peak times, it's worthwhile having those reservations ahead of time. It just guarantees your spot when you show up. But if you're walking past the venue, and you want to check it out, as long as we have availability, we're happy to welcome anyone in," Hunter said.

After the game, they take a series of photos that turn into a GIF, which is then sent directly to your email.

"People should expect a fun social experience. You can interact with your friends, you can interact with the game. It's bringing the world together through shared play," said Hunter.

If you would like to check out Immersive Gamebox you can visit 2525 Elm Street in Deep Ellum or go to their website.

