Texas To-Do List: Insider Tips for the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is huge.

With so much to do, so much to see, so much to eat, it can be overwhelming to even the most veteran fair goers.

So, where do you start?

On this week’s Texas To-Do List, We're getting all the insiders tips and tricks at the State Fair of Texas.

"First thing you need to do once you get in the gates is head to Big Tex Circle. It is a rite of passage to have your annual photo with our 55-foot talking cowboy, Big Tex," said Karissa Condoianis, the VP of Public Relations for the State Fair of Texas.

You’ll need to swap your cash for a different form of currency if you are wanting to go on any rides, play games, or grab some food and drinks.

Each State Fair coupon is valued at $1, and you can get them from any coupon booth or kiosks throughout the grounds.

"A little insider tip: when you wrap up your fair day, keep those coupons, because you can save them and bring them back the following year. I can tell you that really paid off for our fairgoers a few years ago, because the denomination of the coupons changed from 50 cents to one dollar. They all got to bring their coupons back, and they now doubled their money," said Condoianis.

If funds are a little tight, don’t worry! You can enjoy the State Fair of Texas without breaking the bank.

Pro tip: bring your water bottle and a snack, so you won’t overindulge on fair foods, unless you want to, of course.

Related article

"There are hundreds of things you can do out here every single day that are already included with your admission. That’s all of our family-friendly shows and attractions, all of our live music; all of that is included, so you don’t need coupons for that. Food and beverages at the fair are a huge part of the experience, but we understand that it can get expensive sometimes, depending on how many members of your family or friends you’re bringing. So, you can actually bring a cooler of your own food and beverages," explained Condoianis.

If you do bring things from home there are some things you need to know. Alcohol and glass are not allowed.

When you attend can also help with keeping costs down.

"Historically, weekends are busier. Now, I’m going to share a secret with y’all. We actually build as the fair goes on. A lot of people think that opening weekend is our busiest weekend. However, that’s not the case. That’s actually the slowest weekend," said Condoianis. "Attendance will build as each weekend goes on, and people realize we’re closing soon. So, midweek, if you don’t want to deal with a crowd, that’s the best time."

Midweek visits can also help you save money.

Related article

There are discounted rides on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, if you bring 5 cans of food items to donate you can get in for just $5.

Thursdays are great if you are looking for fair food. Vendors offer discounts on some of their most popular items.

In an effort to make the fair enjoyable for everyone, they even offer sensory-friendly mornings.

"Every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., we ask all of our vendors to turn the noise down a bit. Turn the lights down a bit and create a friendlier sensory experience. And that’s the goal, to have something for everyone, and make this for everyone of all walks of life to come and celebrate at the most Texan place on Earth," Condoianis said.

There is no shortage of menu options to sample, but if you are looking for your State Fair staples, you’ll want to find these three classics.

Related article

"When it comes to food, Fletcher's corny dogs are widely known to be at the State Fair of Texas, and they are the best corny dogs you will ever have. In addition, funnel cakes. Funnel cakes were brought to the Fair many, many decades ago. Then, of course, turkey legs. Who doesn’t love a good turkey leg and especially as we are hitting a cooler time of year, it’s easy to walk around the fair and enjoy," Condoianis said.

If you are wanting to know where each activity is, they have that covered.

There are visitor's guides located at every gate that can help you hit all the State Fair hot spots.

Hospitality booths are scattered throughout the park that can help point you in the right direction as well.

"We have big headliners on the Chevrolet Main Stage every single year, so you always got to tune in, whether it’s the State Fair social media channels, or go to bigtex.com, and it has our entire music lineup for while you’re out here. In addition to that, we have other great shows and attractions, like Fiesta de Marionetas, which is a great marionette show. We also have other museum exhibits, like at the Hall of State, we have the African American Museum, Texas Discovery Gardens, we have the Daughters of the American Revolution, and again, something for everyone," Condoianis explained.

State Fair of Texas keeps the magic going to the very end, including a nightly parade and firework show.

"That’s our nightly Kroger Starlight Parade. You have these beautiful ornate floats that go through the grounds every single night at 7 o’clock. In addition, after that, stick around because we have our Illumination Sensation show. That’s a firework show, every single night of the State Fair of Texas," Condoianis shared.

Image 1 of 14 ▼

One more pro-tip: Parking can look daunting. You will see a lot of smaller paid lots on the way in, but I encourage you to park in the official state fair parking lot. They even have a complimentary shuttle that takes you to and from your car.

"Something that a lot of people either forget or don’t realize is that the State Fair of Texas is a non-profit organization. So, by you coming out and enjoying the State Fair of Texas, it allows us as an organization to give back to our community year-round. In 2022 alone, the Fair contributed $18.5 million through our philanthropic and Fair Park giving efforts to help uplift our community. So, when you get to come out to the fair and have fun, you’re doing great things as well, and you don’t even realize it," said Condoianis.

Did we miss any insider tricks to get the most out of your time at the fair? Let us know!

It’s a planner, it’s a motivator, it’s a challenge! Get out and experience the wonder and fun around you with FOX 4's curated list of fun and unusual activities all across north Texas. Keep checking back as the list keeps growing. Got a suggestion for us? Email us here.