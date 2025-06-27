4th of July Fireworks 2025 in Dallas-Fort Worth

Here’s a list of Fourth of July 2025 festivals, fireworks shows, parades and other events happening in North Texas to celebrate Independence Day.

Addison, July 3

Addison Kaboom Town!

Concessions, concerts, play areas, and fireworks. Tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park

addisonkaboomtown.com

Arlington, July 3 & 4

Light Up Arlington

Fireworks and festivities near downtown on Thursday

arlingtontx.gov/independence_day

Arlington Independence Day Parade on Friday

arlington4th.org

Bedford, July 4

Bedford 4thFest

Live music, kid zone, food trucks, and a fireworks show

bedfordtx.gov/4thfest

Burleson, July 4

Red, White & BTX

Parade, live music, and fireworks

www.burlesontx.com/1780/Red-White-BTX

Coppell, June 28 & July 4

Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park and Parade

Food, live music, and fireworks on Saturday night, followed by a parade on Friday

www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell

Corinth, June 28

Lake Cities 4th of July

Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Crowley, July 12

Celebration of Freedom

Festival, fireworks, and more

www.ci.crowley.tx.us/recservices/page/celebration-freedom-0

Dallas, June 28 & July 3-4

Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks, live music, food trucks, and family fun on Saturday

https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/idc2025

Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration

Thursday night LED bracelet experience in a calm, inclusive, and joyful environment for people and pets with noise sensitivity

thesoundtx.com/sensory-sensitive-4th-of-july-celebration/

Fair Park Fourth

Festival, food, live music, and a fireworks show in Fair Park on Friday

www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/fair-park-fourth-1

Denton, June 28 & July 3

Independence Day in Denton

Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday, fireworks show on Thursday

www.cityofdenton.com/954/Independence-Day

DeSoto, July 4

July 4th Fireworks Celebration

Live music, food, games and fireworks for the cities of DeSoto and Lancaster

www.ci.desoto.tx.us/business_detail_T7_R186.php

Duncanville, July 4

4th of July in Duncanville

Parade, food, live music, and fireworks

www.duncanvilletx.gov/news/featured_news/2025_4th_of_july_celebration

Farmers Branch, July 3

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks, kid zone, food trucks, and more

www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Independence-Day-Celebration

Farmersville, July 4

Sparks of Freedom

Live music, fireworks, and vendors

www.farmersvilletx.com/fire-department/page/sparks-freedom

Flower Mound, July 4

Independence Fest

Parade, fireworks, live music, car show, and more

www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest

Fort Worth, July 4

Fort Worth's Fourth

Festival, food, live music, fireworks, and more

fortworthsfourth.com

Frisco, July 3-4

Frisco Freedom Fest

Drone show, fireworks, 5K race, car show, children’s expo, vendors, and more

friscofreedomfest.org

Grand Prairie, July 3

Long Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival

Thoroghbred racing, family fun, music, and fireworks

www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred_2025_day35/

Granbury, July 4-6

Hometown 4th of July Festival

Live music, food, vendors, a parade, and a fireworks show on Friday

granburychamber.com/light-up-liberty/

Grapevine, July 4

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Fireworks over Lake Grapevine set to patriotic music

www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summertime-in-grapevine/events/july-fourth-fireworks/

Gun Barrel City, July 26

July Fest

Live music, fireworks, and more

www.gunbarrelcity.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=65

Haltom City, July 3

Family 4th on the 3rd

Family-friendly fireworks display for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga

www.netarrant.org

Hickory Creek, June 28

Lake Cities 4th of July

Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Hudson Oaks, July 4

Boomin' 4th

Fireworks, food, and live music

www.hudsonoaks.com/Visitors/eventscoho/July-4th-Event

Hurst, July 3

Hurst Stars & Stripes

Family fun, live music, food, and fireworks

www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19188/2254

Irving, July 3-4

Sparks & Stripes

Fireworks and drone show on Thursday, parade and live music Friday

www.irvingtexas.com/event/sparks-and-stripes-fireworks-%26-drone-show/40262/

Lake Dallas, June 28

Lake Cities 4th of July

Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Lancaster, July 4

July 4th Fireworks Celebration

Live music, food, games and fireworks for the cities of DeSoto and Lancaster

www.ci.desoto.tx.us/business_detail_T7_R186.php

Lewisville, July 1

Red White & Lewisville

Live music, kid zone, drone show, and fireworks

www.cityoflewisville.com/city-hall/city-departments/community-relations-tourism/special-events-festivals/sounds-of-lewisville-concert-series

Mansfield, July 3

Mansfield Rocks

Fireworks show

www.mansfieldtexas.gov/793/Mansfield-Rocks

McKinney, July 4

Red, White and Boom

Fireworks, live music, parade, and more

www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

Midlothian, July 3

Independence Day Fireworks

Patriotic fireworks show

www.midlothian.tx.us/708/Independence-Day-Fireworks

North Richland Hills, July 3

Family 4th on the 3rd

Family-friendly fireworks display for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga

www.netarrant.org

Park Cities, July 4

Fourth of July Parade

Patriotic parade benefiting the North Texas Food Bank

parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/

Plano, July 4

All American 4th

Fireworks, food, family fun, and games

plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th

Richardson, July 4

Family 4th Celebration

Concessions, kid activities, patriotic salute concert, and fireworks

www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration

Richland Hills, July 3

Family 4th on the 3rd

Family-friendly fireworks display for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga

www.netarrant.org

Roanoke, July 3

Roanoke's 3rd of July

Fireworks, live music, and family fun

www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July

Rockwall, July 4

4th of July Celebration

Parade, live music, food trucks, and fireworks show

https://www.rockwall.com/event_july4th.asp

Rowlett, July 4

Fireworks on Main

Fireworks, live music, family fun, and more

www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

Sachse, July 3

Red, White & Blue Blast

Music, food, games, splashdown, and fireworks

www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast

Scurry, July 3

The Scurry Freedom Fest

Live music, food, family fun, and fireworks

www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/

Seagoville, June 27

Fireworks in the Park

Fireworks, vendors, and more

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064570994333

Shady Shores, June 28

Lake Cities 4th of July

Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Southlake, July 3

Stars and Stripes Festival

Family fun, food, and fireworks

www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/stars-and-stripes/

Sunnyvale, June 28

Sunnyfest

Fireworks, drone show, food, family fun, and live music

www.townofsunnyvale.org/600/Sunnyfest-2025

The Colony, July 4

Liberty by the Lake

Fireworks, parade, races, family fun, and more

www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

Trophy Club, July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

Food, family fun, live music, and fireworks show

www.trophyclub.org/292/Fireworks-Celebration

Watauga, July 3

Family 4th on the 3rd

Family-friendly fireworks display for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga

www.netarrant.org

Waxahachie, July 3-4

Crape Myrtle Festival

Parade, fireworks, and more

www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2025/crape-myrtle-festival-and-fireworks22

Weatherford, July 4

Spark in the Park

Concert and fireworks show

www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2025/sparkinthepark2025

Wilmer, June 27

Sparks Fireworks Show

Fireworks, drone show, food, music, and more

www.facebook.com/cityofwilmer

For event submissions, send an email with information to kdfwwebsite@fox.com.