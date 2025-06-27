Expand / Collapse search

4th of July Fireworks 2025 in Dallas-Fort Worth

Published  June 27, 2025 2:07pm CDT
Klyde Warren Park hosts 4th of July celebration

Looking for a spot to watch get a jump start on 4th of July celebrations? Dallas is celebrating with a big party and fireworks at the iconic Klyde Warren Park. The event is this Saturday night and no tickets are required.

Here’s a list of Fourth of July 2025 festivals, fireworks shows, parades and other events happening in North Texas to celebrate Independence Day.

Addison, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town!
Concessions, concerts, play areas, and fireworks. Tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park
addisonkaboomtown.com

Arlington, July 3 & 4
Light Up Arlington
Fireworks and festivities near downtown on Thursday
arlingtontx.gov/independence_day

Arlington Independence Day Parade on Friday
arlington4th.org

Bedford, July 4
Bedford 4thFest
Live music, kid zone, food trucks, and a fireworks show
bedfordtx.gov/4thfest

Burleson, July 4
Red, White & BTX
Parade, live music, and fireworks
www.burlesontx.com/1780/Red-White-BTX

Coppell, June 28 & July 4
Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park and Parade
Food, live music, and fireworks on Saturday night, followed by a parade on Friday
www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell

Corinth, June 28
Lake Cities 4th of July
Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Crowley, July 12
Celebration of Freedom
Festival, fireworks, and more
www.ci.crowley.tx.us/recservices/page/celebration-freedom-0

Dallas, June 28 & July 3-4
Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, food trucks, and family fun on Saturday
https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/idc2025

Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration
Thursday night LED bracelet experience in a calm, inclusive, and joyful environment for people and pets with noise sensitivity
thesoundtx.com/sensory-sensitive-4th-of-july-celebration/

Fair Park Fourth
Festival, food, live music, and a fireworks show in Fair Park on Friday
www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/fair-park-fourth-1

Denton, June 28 & July 3
Independence Day in Denton
Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday, fireworks show on Thursday
www.cityofdenton.com/954/Independence-Day

DeSoto, July 4
July 4th Fireworks Celebration
Live music, food, games and fireworks for the cities of DeSoto and Lancaster
www.ci.desoto.tx.us/business_detail_T7_R186.php

Duncanville, July 4
4th of July in Duncanville
Parade, food, live music, and fireworks
www.duncanvilletx.gov/news/featured_news/2025_4th_of_july_celebration

Farmers Branch, July 3
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, kid zone, food trucks, and more
www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Independence-Day-Celebration

Farmersville, July 4
Sparks of Freedom
Live music, fireworks, and vendors
www.farmersvilletx.com/fire-department/page/sparks-freedom

Flower Mound, July 4
Independence Fest
Parade, fireworks, live music, car show, and more
www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest

Fort Worth, July 4
Fort Worth's Fourth
Festival, food, live music, fireworks, and more
fortworthsfourth.com

Frisco, July 3-4
Frisco Freedom Fest
Drone show, fireworks, 5K race, car show, children’s expo, vendors, and more
friscofreedomfest.org

Grand Prairie, July 3
Long Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival
Thoroghbred racing, family fun, music, and fireworks
www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred_2025_day35/

Granbury, July 4-6
Hometown 4th of July Festival
Live music, food, vendors, a parade, and a fireworks show on Friday
granburychamber.com/light-up-liberty/

Grapevine, July 4
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Fireworks over Lake Grapevine set to patriotic music
www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summertime-in-grapevine/events/july-fourth-fireworks/

Gun Barrel City, July 26
July Fest
Live music, fireworks, and more
www.gunbarrelcity.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=65

Haltom City, July 3
Family 4th on the 3rd 
Family-friendly fireworks display for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga
www.netarrant.org

Hickory Creek, June 28
Lake Cities 4th of July
Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Hudson Oaks, July 4
Boomin' 4th
Fireworks, food, and live music
www.hudsonoaks.com/Visitors/eventscoho/July-4th-Event

Hurst, July 3
Hurst Stars & Stripes
Family fun, live music, food, and fireworks
www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19188/2254

Irving, July 3-4
Sparks & Stripes
Fireworks and drone show on Thursday, parade and live music Friday
www.irvingtexas.com/event/sparks-and-stripes-fireworks-%26-drone-show/40262/

Lake Dallas, June 28
Lake Cities 4th of July
Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Lancaster, July 4
July 4th Fireworks Celebration
Live music, food, games and fireworks for the cities of DeSoto and Lancaster
www.ci.desoto.tx.us/business_detail_T7_R186.php

Lewisville, July 1
Red White & Lewisville
Live music, kid zone, drone show, and fireworks
www.cityoflewisville.com/city-hall/city-departments/community-relations-tourism/special-events-festivals/sounds-of-lewisville-concert-series

Mansfield, July 3
Mansfield Rocks 
Fireworks show
www.mansfieldtexas.gov/793/Mansfield-Rocks

McKinney, July 4
Red, White and Boom
Fireworks, live music, parade, and more
www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

Midlothian, July 3
Independence Day Fireworks
Patriotic fireworks show
www.midlothian.tx.us/708/Independence-Day-Fireworks

North Richland Hills, July 3
Family 4th on the 3rd 
Family-friendly fireworks display for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga
www.netarrant.org

Park Cities, July 4
Fourth of July Parade
Patriotic parade benefiting the North Texas Food Bank
parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/

Plano, July 4
All American 4th
Fireworks, food, family fun, and games
plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th

Richardson, July 4
Family 4th Celebration
Concessions, kid activities, patriotic salute concert, and fireworks 
www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration

Richland Hills, July 3
Family 4th on the 3rd 
Family-friendly fireworks display for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga
www.netarrant.org

Roanoke, July 3
Roanoke's 3rd of July
Fireworks, live music, and family fun
www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July

Rockwall, July 4
4th of July Celebration
Parade, live music, food trucks, and fireworks show
https://www.rockwall.com/event_july4th.asp

Rowlett, July 4
Fireworks on Main
Fireworks, live music, family fun, and more
www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

Sachse, July 3
Red, White & Blue Blast
Music, food, games, splashdown, and fireworks
www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast

Scurry, July 3
The Scurry Freedom Fest 
Live music, food, family fun, and fireworks
www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/

Seagoville, June 27
Fireworks in the Park
Fireworks, vendors, and more
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064570994333

Shady Shores, June 28
Lake Cities 4th of July
Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Southlake, July 3
Stars and Stripes Festival
Family fun, food, and fireworks
www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/stars-and-stripes/

Sunnyvale, June 28
Sunnyfest
Fireworks, drone show, food, family fun, and live music
www.townofsunnyvale.org/600/Sunnyfest-2025

The Colony, July 4
Liberty by the Lake
Fireworks, parade, races, family fun, and more
www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

Trophy Club, July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
Food, family fun, live music, and fireworks show
www.trophyclub.org/292/Fireworks-Celebration

Watauga, July 3
Family 4th on the 3rd 
Family-friendly fireworks display for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga
www.netarrant.org

Waxahachie, July 3-4
Crape Myrtle Festival
Parade, fireworks, and more
www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2025/crape-myrtle-festival-and-fireworks22

Weatherford, July 4
Spark in the Park
Concert and fireworks show
www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2025/sparkinthepark2025

Wilmer, June 27
Sparks Fireworks Show
Fireworks, drone show, food, music, and more
www.facebook.com/cityofwilmer

For event submissions, send an email with information to kdfwwebsite@fox.com.

The Source: The information in this story comes from North Texas city government websites and event listings.

