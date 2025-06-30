Arlington Shooting: Man arrested for 19-year-old friend’s murder

article

The Brief Jahlen Owen, 24, is charged with capital murder for the death of 19-year-old Desmond McKay in an Arlington apartment complex parking lot earlier this month. McKay's friends told police he had gone out with Owen, who was a friend from welding school, on the night of his death. Police said Owen turned himself in and confessed to the murder.



Arlington police arrested the man they believe is responsible for a murder outside an apartment complex earlier this month.

Jahlen Owen allegedly shot and killed his friend, Desmond McKay, and then fled the scene in McKay’s car.

Arlington Shooting

What's new:

Police said 24-year-old Jahlen Owen turned himself in on Sunday.

He allegedly confessed to the deadly shooting and gave detectives details on what happened to 19-year-old Desmond McKay on the night of June 2.

Detectives now believe Owen and McKay were friends from welding school.

They drove to an apartment complex in Arlington to pick up a third friend, and the shooting occurred in the parking lot.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Castle Cardens Drive.

Witnesses told police they saw McKay arrive at the complex in a vehicle with the suspect.

McKay allegedly got out of the car. That’s when the suspect tried to drive away.

The witnesses said McKay ran back towards the car, there was a struggle, and multiple shots were fired.

The suspect drove away in what police later determined was McKay’s 2016 Chrysler 200. The car was found the next day in Dallas.

Detectives later learned that it was across the street from Owen’s home.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting has not been released.

What's next:

Owen is currently being held in the Tarrant County jail.

He’s facing a capital murder charge.