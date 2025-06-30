6th victim dies in I-20 crash as truck driver faces more manslaughter charges

The Brief Six people have died following a multi-vehicle crash on I-20 in Kaufman County. The driver of an 18-wheeler, Alexis Gonzalez-Companioni, is charged with six counts of manslaughter after admitting to falling asleep at the wheel. The identities of the victims and the results of toxicology tests are still pending.



The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has confirmed a sixth person has died following the deadly crash on I-20 in Kaufman County over the weekend.

The driver of an 18-wheeler is now charged with six counts of manslaughter.

What we know:

Investigators say the driver, Alexis Gonzalez-Companioni, admitted to falling asleep at the wheel before the crash happened.

Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni

So far, investigators have only said he fell asleep and have not provided more context on whether he violated the mandatory break time truck drivers have to take while taking their routes.

DPS also tells FOX 4 that toxicology test results are still pending.

The backstory:

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon.

A total of three 18-wheelers and four passenger cars were involved in the crash.

Investigators say Gonzalez-Companioni crashed into multiple vehicles, including two other big rig trucks.

There were five passengers in a Ford F-150 and four of them died.

The fifth passenger was airlifted to the hospital. As we found out a few hours ago, that person died.

A passenger in a Jeep was also killed.

DPS told FOX 4’s Steven Dial that all the victims live in the DFW area.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims in the crash have not yet been revealed.

FOX 4 reached out to the business associated with the 18-wheeler that Gonzalez-Companioni was driving and has yet to hear a response.