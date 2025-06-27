Best county to live in Texas houses fastest-growing city in US: Report

article

The Brief Part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has been named the best county to live in Texas by a new report from Niche. Collin County has seen massive recent growth and development, and includes Princeton, the fastest-growing city in the country. The top-ranking county's score is attributed to its highly-rated public schools, strong job market, diverse environment, and family-friendly atmosphere.



A new report shows that the best overall county to live in Texas is a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex - but it’s not Dallas County.

Collin County is home to some of the biggest development in the country, including Princeton, the fastest-growing city in the U.S.

Collin County Ranked Top in Texas

Nestled just northeast of Dallas proper, Collin County includes growing cities like Frisco, Plano and McKinney.

The county has seen a recent surge in population growth, and is now home to 1,116,601 residents in total.

According to a recent report from Niche, Collin County’s excellent public schools, nightlife, diversity, job market and family-oriented atmosphere mark it as one of the best places to live in the state.

Featured article

Public schools in the area were graded an A+ by Niche. The county hosts Liberty High School, Plano East, Independence High School and Centennial High School, to name a few.

Based on employment rates, job and business growth, and cost of living, Collin County is also graded A+ for working. The median household income for the area is $117,588, much higher than the national median of $78,538.

The county has also attracted major investments in the wake of population growth, including the Dallas Cowboys’ world headquarters relocation to Frisco, and a coming Universal Studios Kids Resort theme park scheduled to open in 2026.

What they're saying:

"I've been living in Wylie, Texas, Collin County, for over 4 years. My experience has been very satisfying and gratifying compared to living near downtown Dallas and commuting to and from downtown Dallas," one resident said in a review. "Collin County is much more spacious and much more manicured (than) some places in Dallas. There seems to be many public & private schools available. It's the dream suburbia lifestyle that many find desirable. I highly recommend branching out into Collin County to start a family or even start a business."

"The area has multiple areas to enjoy a night out, a walk through a park, and amazing schools. As a former student in one of the schools listed in the area, there was support in and out of the school setting for a plethora of goals in my future," another resident said.

Princeton Named Fastest-Growing City

Dig deeper:

Recently, the Collin County city of Princeton was found by the U.S. Census to be the fastest-growing in the country.

Princeton’s population grew by 30 percent in just one year, and has more than doubled since 2020.

Princeton isn’t the only booming city in the county. Anna, Celina and Melissa were also among the 15 fastest-growing cities in the nation in the recent census findings.

Featured article

Best Counties to Live in Texas

Of the full ranking from Niche, two other DFW counties made their way into the top 10.

1: Collin County

2: Fort Bend County

3: Rockwall County

4: Denton County

5: Travis County

6: Williamson County

7: Comal County

8: Kendall County

9: Lubbock County

10: Brewster County