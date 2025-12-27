Man shot by deputies during domestic disturbance call, Tarrant Co. Sheriff's Office says

article

The Brief The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said deputies shot a man during a domestic disturbance call Friday night. Deputies responded to a home in Haslet. One man was detained, and a second was shot by deputies. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.



The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said a man was taken to the hospital after deputies shot him while responding to a domestic disturbance Friday night in Haslet.

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to the 14000 block of Oak Bark Drive just before 11 p.m. Friday for a domestic disturbance.

One man was detained during the incident, but deputies said a second man at the home was shot by deputies.

Authorities said deputies immediately started life-saving measures on the man who was shot. The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said the deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the Texas Rangers have been asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. The sheriff's office will also conduct a separate investigation into the incident.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office did not release any details on what led to the shooting. The names of the deputies involved have not been released.

What they're saying:

"This investigation remains in the early stages, and we ask for the public’s patience as all facts are gathered," the sheriff's office said in a statement.