I-30 shut down early Saturday due to Fort Worth hit-and-run

Fort Worth police are looking for a driver who knocked over a power pole and left the scene.

The crash happened along I-30 at Highway 820.

Police say the car, which was traveling eastbound, struck the pole, knocking lines onto both the east and westbound lanes of traffic.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle and driver were done.

Utility crews spent the night repairing the damage and getting the lights back on.

Overnight traffic was diverted onto the frontage roads.

Police say there is no indication that anyone was injured.

