How to win $25,000 on the NBA with FOX Super 6

article

With just two weeks remaining before the NBA’s All-Star Break and the conclusion of the first half of the league’s pandemic-reduced schedule in sight, great matchups are lined up and down the schedule

And there’s never been a better time to get in the game that with FOX’s Super 6 on the NBA’s Tuesday night slate. You could win $25,000 by picking the winners of all six games with their correct margins. The best part of all, it’s free. All you have to do is download the Super 6 app on your phone or tablet and make your picks.

(All NBA games are subject to change due to health and safety protocol postponements.)



Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center, Orlando

Records: Pistons (8-22), Magic (13-18)

The Magic are trying to win its fourth straight at Amway as they continue to climb back into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Nick Vucevic has lead the way for the Magic with 24.1 points and 11.7 rebounds a game. The Pistons have lost three straight- including a 105-96 loss to the Magic on Sunday night in Orlando. Vucevic had 37 points in that one. Jerami Grant had 24 points to lead the way for the Pistons and is averaging 23.5 points per game for the season.



Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records: Celtics (15-15), Mavericks (13-15 before Monday’s game vs. Memphis)

Two of the more disappointing teams of the first half of the season. Boston continues to play without Marcus Smart, who is expected to return after the All-Star Break. Jayson Tatum is a one-man unit right now, averaging 26 points a game. Boston is trying to bounce back from losing a 24 point lead in a 110-105 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday. The Mavericks went nine days before playing in Memphis after a postponement due to the weather emergency in Texas last week. Kristaps Porzingis was questionable on Monday due to back soreness so it is possible that he could skip Tuesday because of the back-to-back nature of the schedule.



Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York

Records: Warriors (16-15), Knicks (15-16)

Golden State continues its brutal seven road games out of eight contest to close out the first half in the World’s Most Famous Arena. The Warriors lost a heartbreaking 102-100 game to the Hornets on Saturday night after Draymond Green took a technical foul in the final seconds. Stephen Curry missed Saturday’s game due to illness- his status is day-to-day for Tuesday. The Knicks would make the Eastern playoffs right now as the seven seed. Julius Randall is making a run at a possible All-Star spot, averaging 23.2 points a game while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out five assists.



Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fl.

Records: 76ers (20-11), Raptors (16-15)

Philadelphia stays in Tampa to play the Raptors for the second time in three nights, trying to bounce back from Sunday night’s 110-103 loss that saw Toronto’s bench outscore the 76ers reserves by a 35-16 margin. (Philadelphia’s five bench players were a combined minus-41.) Joel Embiid had 25 points and 17 rebounds in the losing cause. The Raptors were playing without Kyle Lowry, who has a thumb injury and is an active subject of trade talk. One of the suitors reportedly would be the 76ers. Lowry is a Philadelphia native who played at nearby Villanova.



Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets

When: Tuesday, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

Records: Blazers (18-11 before Monday at Phoenix), Nuggets (16-14)

Two of the teams lined in that second tier in the West behind the Clippers, Lakers and Jazz matchup in the Rockies. Portland won eight out of its last nine games heading into Monday night’s game against Phoenix. The Blazers are getting stellar play from Damian Lillard, who is third in the league in scoring average at 30.0 points a game. The Nuggets have lost three of four on their recent East Coast road trip. Jamal Murray had a great trip for Denver, averaging 38.3 points on the final three games of the trip.



Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Clippers

When: Tuesday, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Records: Wizards (10-17 before Monday game), Clippers (22-10)

Second straight game at Staples for the Wizards, who had a Monday night date with the Lakers to try to extend a four game winning streak. Bradley Beal could be an attractive target for teams at the trade deadline, averaging an NBA high 32.9 points a game heading into Monday. The Clippers lost to the Nets 112-108 on Sunday night against Brooklyn. Paul George had 34 for the Clippers on Sunday night. This is the Clippers last game of a six-game home stretch before heading out for five straight road contests before the NBA’s All-Star break.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.