Cowboys unlikely to re-sign Tyron Smith: reports

The Dallas Cowboys are unlikely to re-sign offensive tackle Tyron Smith, according to reports.

Smith was drafted by the Cowboys in the 1st round in 2011, and he and Zach Martin have been linchpins of the offensive line.

The 33-year-old’s agent reportedly met with Cowboys officials at the NFL scouting combine, and the two sides were far apart on salary.

Smith was named a 2nd team All-Pro after playing 14 games last season, but has dealt with injuries in recent years. He hasn’t played a full season since 2015.

The Cowboys drafted Tyler Smith as a possible left tackle replacement for Smith in the 2022 draft, but he played mainly left guard last season and it’s unclear if the team would want to move him after seeing how successful he was on the interior of the line.

This news comes after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said would be taking an 'all-in' approach to the 2024 offseason.