Two SMU basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

Two SMU men's basketball games scheduled for this week have been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 case and ensuing contact tracing issues in the program.

The Mustangs were supposed to play at Memphis on Thursday and host Wichita State on Saturday.

The American Athletic Conference says the rescheduling of the games has yet to be determined.

This is the first time the season issues with the Mustangs have resulted in postponed games.

The Mustangs most recently defeated Temple on Monday and are 7-2 so far this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.