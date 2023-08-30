Expand / Collapse search

New Cowboys QB Trey Lance: Prescott 'welcomed me with open arms'

Dallas Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday and one name that no one predicted a week ago has a spot: quarterback Trey Lance.

Lance, the third overall pick in 2021, was a bust for San Francisco 49ers and was dealt to the Cowboys for a 4th round pick.

The Cowboys saw a chance to acquire and develop a young, presumably talented quarterback and maybe some day put him in a position to contribute to the team.

"Very excited to see and get to know the guys and coaching staff," Lance told reporters Tuesday. "It's a fresh start for me and it feels great. I'm excited to be here,"

Dak Prescott is only 30 years old and the Cowboys undisputed starter.

Cooper Rush went 4-1 when forced into action in relief of Prescott in 2022.

Many have wondered exactly what Lance's role will be and if Prescott will consider his presence a threat.

Lance said on Tuesday that if Dak has any problem with the move, he didn't show it when they ran into each other at The Star.

"He welcomed me with open arms," Lance said. "That meant a lot to me. I know this business is crazy."

Lance said he is trying to take things one step at a time in his new home and that he has "tons and tons of respect" for Prescott.

The North Dakota State product is under contract for this season and the next.

The Cowboys kick off their season on Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.