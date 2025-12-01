Speeding Tesla driver caused deadly Uptown Dallas crash, report says

The Brief An alleged drunken driver, 26-year-old Preston Petty, is facing felony charges after a high-speed crash in Uptown Dallas killed one person. The victim, 29-year-old Emma Hackney, was killed when Petty's Tesla allegedly went airborne and collided with her car at a light. Petty is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.



An alleged drunken driver is facing serious felony charges after a crash in Uptown Dallas that killed one person and injured two others.

Intoxication Manslaughter Arrest

What we know:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, 26-year-old Preston Petty was believed to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol when he lost control of his 2025 Tesla and crashed into another car, killing the driver.

The report states a witness saw Petty speeding southbound on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas early Sunday evening.

He allegedly took a curve too fast, hit several trees, hit a median, and then went airborne before colliding with the driver’s side of a Porsche that was sitting at the light on Turtle Creek Boulevard. The impact flipped the Porsche, and the Tesla landed on top.

The driver of the Porsche, 29-year-old Emma Hackney, died in the crash. A passenger in the Porsche was critically injured, and so was Petty’s mom, who was with him in the Tesla.

According to the affidavit, Petty told officers he had crashed because his mom was trying to grab his phone, since he was driving with the phone in his hand.

An officer reported smelling alcohol on Petty. He denied being under the influence, but admitted he was going back to the house to drink wine.

What's next:

Petty is now charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

The affidavit states a detective recovered a thumb drive from the Tesla that could provide more details about how fast Petty was driving at the time of the crash.

Dangerous Intersection

What they're saying:

People who frequent the area told FOX 4 that stretch of road is dangerous.

"This breaks my heart because this is something that is not supposed to be happening. This is a chill area. People should be driving safely around. They should take care more about the other people. So it breaks my heart. So sad to hear about it," said Jaime Balon, who works nearby.

Emma Hackney Remembered

Emma Hackney (Jackson Walker LLP)

What they're saying:

Hackney was an attorney who practiced law in Dallas.

""Emma was a beloved young colleague with a really bright future. We are heartbroken, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends in this difficult time," said Wade Cooper, a firmwide managing partner with Jackson Walker LLP.