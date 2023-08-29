Dallas Cowboys reduce roster to 53 players. Here's who got cut.

The Dallas Cowboys had some tough choices to make on Tuesday as NFL teams had to reduce their roster to 53 players by the afternoon.

Head coach Mike McCarthy repeatedly mentioned during his news conference that he hopes some of the players that were released can later be added to the team's 16-man practice squad.

"The goal is always to keep 69 to 70 of these guys," said McCarthy. "It's a chess match and these are conversations that you don't look forward to having."

McCarthy said he has been a part of drafting and developing pro talent since 2006, but cut day does not get any easier.

"When you look a young man in the eye, and you know he's done everything you asked him to do, and he definitely has earned an opportunity to be on the 53, and you don't have enough spots based off how you think this whole thing is going to evolve," said McCarthy.

Some of the more surprising cuts included linebacker Jabril Cox, TE Sean McKeon and DL Quinton Bohanna.

QB Will Grier, the star of the preseason finale, was also cut.

OG T.J. Bass and RB/FB Hunter Luepke made the team as undrafted rookies.

OT Josh Ball, WR David Durden, LB DeMarvion Overshown and TE John Stephens Jr. were added to the reserve/injured list.

The Cowboys open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.

Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster

Bryan Anger P

Dorance Armstrong DE

Brandon Aubrey K

T.J. Bass OG

Markquese Bell S

Tyler Biadasz C

DaRon Bland CB

Jalen Brooks WR

Damone Clark LB

Brandin Cooks WR

Trevon Diggs CB

Rico Dowdle RB

Viliami Fehoko Jr. DE

Jake Ferguson TE

Dante Fowler Jr. DE

Neville Gallimore DT

Michael Gallup WR

Stephon Gilmore CB

Chauncey Golston DE

Johnathan Hankins DT

Devin Harper LB

Peyton Hendershot TE

Malik Hooker S

Noah Igbinoghene CB

Jayron Kearse S

CeeDee Lamb WR

Trey Lance QB

DeMarcus Lawrence DE

Jourdan Lewis CB

Hunter Luepke RB/FB

Zack Martin OG

Israel Mukuamu S

Osa Odighizuwa DT

Micah Parsons LB

Tony Pollard RB

Dak Prescott QB

Asim Richards OL

Cooper Rush QB

Luke Schoonmaker TE

Eric Scott Jr. CB

Mazi Smith DT

Tyler Smith OL

Tyron Smith OT

Terence Steele OT

Juanyeh Thomas S

Jalen Tolbert WR

KaVontae Turpin WR

Leighton Vander Esch LB

Deuce Vaughn RB

Matt Waletzko OT

Sam Williams DE

Donovan Wilson S

Nahshon Wright CB

Dallas Cowboys Cuts