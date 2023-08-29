Dallas Cowboys reduce roster to 53 players. Here's who got cut.
The Dallas Cowboys had some tough choices to make on Tuesday as NFL teams had to reduce their roster to 53 players by the afternoon.
Head coach Mike McCarthy repeatedly mentioned during his news conference that he hopes some of the players that were released can later be added to the team's 16-man practice squad.
"The goal is always to keep 69 to 70 of these guys," said McCarthy. "It's a chess match and these are conversations that you don't look forward to having."
McCarthy said he has been a part of drafting and developing pro talent since 2006, but cut day does not get any easier.
"When you look a young man in the eye, and you know he's done everything you asked him to do, and he definitely has earned an opportunity to be on the 53, and you don't have enough spots based off how you think this whole thing is going to evolve," said McCarthy.
Some of the more surprising cuts included linebacker Jabril Cox, TE Sean McKeon and DL Quinton Bohanna.
QB Will Grier, the star of the preseason finale, was also cut.
OG T.J. Bass and RB/FB Hunter Luepke made the team as undrafted rookies.
OT Josh Ball, WR David Durden, LB DeMarvion Overshown and TE John Stephens Jr. were added to the reserve/injured list.
The Cowboys open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster
- Bryan Anger P
- Dorance Armstrong DE
- Brandon Aubrey K
- T.J. Bass OG
- Markquese Bell S
- Tyler Biadasz C
- DaRon Bland CB
- Jalen Brooks WR
- Damone Clark LB
- Brandin Cooks WR
- Trevon Diggs CB
- Rico Dowdle RB
- Viliami Fehoko Jr. DE
- Jake Ferguson TE
- Dante Fowler Jr. DE
- Neville Gallimore DT
- Michael Gallup WR
- Stephon Gilmore CB
- Chauncey Golston DE
- Johnathan Hankins DT
- Devin Harper LB
- Peyton Hendershot TE
- Malik Hooker S
- Noah Igbinoghene CB
- Jayron Kearse S
- CeeDee Lamb WR
- Trey Lance QB
- DeMarcus Lawrence DE
- Jourdan Lewis CB
- Hunter Luepke RB/FB
- Zack Martin OG
- Israel Mukuamu S
- Osa Odighizuwa DT
- Micah Parsons LB
- Tony Pollard RB
- Dak Prescott QB
- Asim Richards OL
- Cooper Rush QB
- Luke Schoonmaker TE
- Eric Scott Jr. CB
- Mazi Smith DT
- Tyler Smith OL
- Tyron Smith OT
- Terence Steele OT
- Juanyeh Thomas S
- Jalen Tolbert WR
- KaVontae Turpin WR
- Leighton Vander Esch LB
- Deuce Vaughn RB
- Matt Waletzko OT
- Sam Williams DE
- Donovan Wilson S
- Nahshon Wright CB
Dallas Cowboys Cuts
- LB Jabril Cox
- DE Isaiah Land
- DE Tyrus Wheat
- WR Jalen Cropper
- WR Dennis Houston
- WR Dontario Drummond
- WR Tyron Johnson
- RB Malik Davis
- C Alec Lindstrom
- OL Brock Hoffman
- TE Seth Green
- TE Sean McKeon
- CB D'Angelo Mandell
- S Sheldrick Redwine
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- DE Ben Banogu
- OT Earl Bostick
- CB Josh Butler
- LS Trent Sieg
- DL Issac Alarcon
- WR Jose Barbon
- CB Myles Brooks
- S Tyler Coyle
- TE Princeton Fant
- C Matt Farniok
- WR Simi Fehoko
- DE Durrell Johnson
- OT Chuma Edoga
- CB C.J. Goodwin
- LB Malik Jefferson
- QB Will Grier
- OT Alex Taylor-Prioleau