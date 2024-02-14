Texas Rangers' pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training today

The Texas Rangers' quest to repeat as world champions begins today as Spring Training officially opens out west.

Pitchers and catchers will report to the team's training complex in Surprise, Arizona.

The facility is just 30 miles from Chase Field in Phoenix, the site of their last game when they clinched the team's first-ever World Series win.

Position players must report to camp by Monday.

The regular season begins March 28 in Arlington.

READ MORE: Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers reach two-year deal

Rangers games will be aired on Bally Sports again this season after an amended agreement was approved by a bankruptcy judge earlier this month.

The Rangers' contract with Bally is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.