Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers reach two-year deal, sources say

The Texas Rangers have resigned playoff hero Adolis Garcia, according to sources.

The Rangers and Garcia reached an agreement on a 2-year, $14 million deal, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Garcia could get more money based on MVP finishes and plate appearances.

The Rangers and Garcia were expected to have an arbitration hearing on Thursday, but avoided it with the deal.

In 2023, El Bombi hit 38 homers and drove in 107 runs.

The outfielder was an All-Star, Gold Glove winner and the ALCS MVP award in the 2023 playoffs.

He also hit a memorable walk-off homer in Game 1 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rangers open the season against the Chicago Cubs on March 28.