Wanted child predator later found with another minor sentenced to 60 years

article

A McKinney man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, Cameron Moffett, 39, abused a minor for two years, starting when the victim was 14 years old. The child's mother found text messages where Moffett discussed and admitted to his actions.

The trial was initially set for January 2024. Moffett was released on bond, but he cut off his ankle monitor the day before the trial and hid from authorities for two months. He was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff's Office after he was found living with a different woman and her 14-year-old daughter.

Featured article

Moffett pleaded guilty to all charges and a jury sentenced him to the maximum sentence of all three charges; 20 years each. The state's request to have the sentences run consecutively was granted.

"This predator thought he could evade justice, but thanks to the courage of a vigilant mother and the relentless efforts of law enforcement, he's now where he belongs," said District Attorney Greg Willis. "This 60-year sentence ensures he can never harm another child, and it sends a clear message that we will not tolerate such heinous crimes in our community."