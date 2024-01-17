Amazon, Bally Sports' parent company reach deal that could put Rangers, Mavericks, Stars games on Prime Video

A new investment deal could impact future broadcasts of Texas Rangers, Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars games.

Amazon is offering to partner with Diamond Sports as part of a restructuring agreement.

Diamond Sports owns 18 networks under its Bally Sports banner.

Amazon plans to offer Diamond's pro baseball, basketball and hockey content on Prime Video.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 02: The Bally Sports logo is shown during the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field on June 02, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Braves 3-2. (Photo by Chris Coduto/G

Regional sports networks like Bally Sports Southwest will also remain on cable and satellite providers.

The deal will allow Diamond Sports to emerge from bankruptcy and keeps the regional sports network system from collapsing.

A bankruptcy court has to sign off on the deal before it's final.

Prime Video already carries some games for the Brooklyn Nets and New York Yankees.

Diamond Sports filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2023.

There is a court hearing in the case scheduled for Friday.