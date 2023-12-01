Texas Rangers single-game tickets for 2024 season now on sale

Just in time for the holidays, the Texas Rangers have begun selling tickets for regular season games.

Fans can now purchase single-game tickets to see the World Series champions play at Globe Life Field.

The digital tickets are available on the team’s website and include a free printable "ticket" and sleeve for gift giving.

Tickets for opening day are not yet available.

The Rangers’ regular season begins in late March.

Rangers Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Eric Nadel believes most of the team’s star players will return for the 2024 season.

"They’re not gonna lose much. You know, they might lose Jordan Montgomery and that’s a guy they’ll want to pursue and have come back. But they’ll be some new faces, probably in the bullpen.," he said. "But the core of the team is gonna be there. And the Rangers will have a full year of Evan Carter."

Games in 2024 could also be returning to local TV broadcasts if the MLB cannot strike a deal with Bally, whose parent company Diamond Sports Group has filed for bankruptcy and is likely to shut down after next year.