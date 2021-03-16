Texas Rangers name field after Charley Pride at spring training facility

article

The Texas Rangers honored late country music legend Charley Pride by naming a field after him at their spring training facility.

Pride was a Rangers fan and even bought a share of the team in 2010.

He also pitched professionally in the Negro Leagues and minor leagues in the 1950's before his legendary music career.

Pride died in December from COVID-19 complications. He was 86 years old.

