Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer undergoes back surgery, will miss start of 2024 season

The Texas Rangers will be without one of their best pitchers for a large portion of the 2024 season.

Rangers GM Chris Young announced that Scherzer underwent surgery on Thursday to repair a herniated disc in his back.

Scherzer said in a statement released by the team Friday that the back pain got worse after he returned to his offseason home in Florida, and that he got the diagnosis of a herniated disk.

"After several conservative treatments and consulting with multiple specialists, I made the decision to have the recommended surgery," Scherzer said. "Getting this procedure done now will give me the best chance to pitch as much as possible for the Rangers in 2024. I look forward to putting in the rehab work and getting back on the mound next summer."

He is expected to be out until June or July.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets at the trade deadline in the 2023 season.

He pitched in 8 games for the Rangers in the regular season, going 4-2 before going on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

The 39-year-old pitcher returned for the postseason, but struggled in his three games on the mound.

He left Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks after just three innings with a back injury.

"Obviously not the best news, but nonetheless, we’re glad that we have a diagnosis and a solution," Young said. "Max is recovering and feeling better already and we look forward to getting him healthy and back out there next summer."

The Rangers are already expected to be without Jacob deGrom for the start of the 2024 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Texas did add starting pitcher Tyler Mahle earlier this week, signing him to a two-year, $22 million deal.

Mahle is also recovering from Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the start of the 2024 season.

The Rangers regular season will begin on March 28 against the Chicago Cubs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.