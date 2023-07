article

The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to a trade for pitcher Max Scherzer.

According to reports, the Rangers and New York Mets are nearing a deal to send Max Scherzer to Texas, pending Scherzer’s approval.

It's not yet known which players the Rangers will be sending to New York.

Scherzer is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA so far this season.